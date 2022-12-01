Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday.

The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks.

Heather Duitch of Williamsport said she received a call from Old Lycoming Township Police on Wednesday and went with her two children in tow to pick up the decorations. Both children expressed their excitement of having their Santa and snowman decorations returned.

“It was really nice to see how thrilled those two little kids were to get their Christmas decorations back,” said Sgt. Christopher Kriner of Old Lycoming Township Police.

Sixty blow molds have been recovered from the garage of an Old Lycoming Township man, who told police he had purchased the decorations from two people selling on Facebook.

The sellers, Lane Elizabeth Sarcinella, 40, and Christopher Fraunfelter, 34, both of 231 Curtin Street in South Williamsport, are now in Lycoming County Prison on theft charges.

The man in Old Lycoming Township contacted police on Nov. 30 saying he believed he may have purchased some of the stolen decorations reported in the NorthcentralPa.com article on Nov. 29. He told police that Sarcinella and Fraunfelter had been selling numerous blow molds to him since mid-November.

While the buyer was speaking with police, Sarcinella and Fraunfelter contacted him again, offering to sell additional holiday blow molds. The man set up a sale later that day, and police arranged surveillance at his home.

Sgt. Christopher Kriner said Sarcinella and Fraunfelter arrived at the man's home a short time later with a Dodge Durango loaded with a blow mold nativity set.

When Kriner and Officer Mike Engel made contact with Sarcinella and Fraunfelter, they gave conflicting stories about where they obtained the nativity set blow molds, as well as other blow molds they sold previously to the man.

Police were able to confirm that the blow mold nativity set was stolen recently from a home in South Williamsport Borough.

Old Lycoming Township Police also confirmed that the other blow molds that Sarcinella and Fraunfelter previously sold on Facebook were also stolen.

“Your story is what commenced this,” Kriner told Northcentralpa.com. “This is a nice example of media and police working together.”

There had been at least three recent theft reports in South Williamsport, including a house on Southern Avenue which had 15 blow molds stolen overnight on Sunday. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they had received at least three reports recently of similar thefts.

Trooper Lauren Lesher of state police at Montoursville said they received a call Wednesday for the theft of blow molds in Linden.

Many of the blow molds are vintage and are now worth money, with some selling for as much as $1,000.

Matt McCarrier, whose house in South Williamsport was once known as Christmas Corner, said he didn't decorate this year due to the thefts. Someone stole six of his Halloween blow molds in October, which still have not been recovered.

He's hoping the news coverage will continue to bring awareness and that someone will come forward.

Kriner says Old Lycoming Township Police would like to identify the rightful owners of the recovered blow molds and arrange for their return before the Christmas season is over. Anyone who had reported a holiday blow mold stolen from their residence can contact Old Lycoming Township Police with a description of the item and the local police department incident report number.

Sarcinella was charged with misdemeanors of theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Police said she also was in possession of a crack pipe at the time of her arrest. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Solomon's office.

Fraunfelter had an active arrest warrant for absconding probation. He also was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Fraunfelter was taken into custody on absconding the warrant and was committed to Lycoming County Prison.

As for Duitch, she's just happy Christmas isn't ruined for her kids. "So happy these people got busted," Duitch said.

Brett Crossley and Carrie Pauling contributed to this reporting.

