Williamsport, Pa. — Traffic signal improvements are coming to two city intersections.

According to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, the city has received $640,833 to increase safety along the Little League Boulevard, Hepburn Street, and Market Street corridor. The grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.

More than $35.5 million has been earmarked in the Commonwealth for traffic signal upgrades from Governor Josh Shapiro's "Green Light-Go" program.

"The funds will replace existing traffic signals with modernized signals that will include LED countdown pedestrian signals, pedestrian push buttons, video detection system, uninterruptible power supply, LED luminaires, intersection improvements to alert vehicles to pedestrian movement, and ADA accessible curb ramps to ensure mobility for all," Slaughter said in a press release.

The signal improvement project is designed to improve safety and mobility. The technology also alerts public safety officials about collisions, stopped vehicles, and traffic moving in the wrong direction at those intersections. The LED luminaires will provide significant energy savings and will be equipped with battery back-up to ensure the lights remain operable during power failure, according to city officials.

“Investing in our infrastructure has been a top priority for my administration," Slaughter said. "These new traffic signals will increase safety and mobility for residents, commuters, and visitors."

Slaughter extended gratitude to Governor Shapiro for the investment and gave special thanks to Senator Gene Yaw and Representative Jamie Flick, both of whom provided continued support of the City’s multimodal and revitalization efforts.

City consultant Delta Development Group provided grant writing and advocacy for the city’s economic development efforts, the mayor said.

