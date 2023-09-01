Williamsport, Pa. — The rivalry between Wawa and Sheetz will heat up in Williamsport now that city council has approved the project.

A Wawa store, planned for at 154 Maynard Street, is expected to be up-and-running in “ideally ten [10] months.” The closest Wawa is nearly 70 miles away in White Haven.

The property, to have parking space for 70 vehicles and 12 electric charging stations that are “strictly for Wawa,” is to “come in the future.” A land development project by FAMvest, the same company that took ownership of the former Lycoming Mall in Muncy, has plans for a 6,000 square-foot building that is expected to be constructed and open by mid-2024.

The plan had “positive recommendation” from the local authorities, which it needed to be presented and approved by city council. In order to construct the building and gas canopy tanks, a pad needs to be ready with all utilities in order, according to Gary Knarr, the city’s zoning and codes officer.

According to Randy Webster, design engineer for the project, a traffic impact study was reviewed by PennDOT and approved by the city. There are plans for an easement behind the Fairfield Inn & Suites along Maynard St. with an inclusion of pedestrian crossing and other accessibility paths.

New city director of finance

Following the review of her appointment by the finance committee, Heather Jacoby is the city's new director of finance after a resolution passed by city council Thursday night. Mayor Derek Slaughter said the administration had been working to fill the job for “quite some time now as we implement this new financial software.”

A Tioga County native, Jacoby is a graduate of Bloomsburg University with a degree in business administration. She was previously employed by the town of Bloomsburg as a finance specialist and then director of finance, and also by Luzerne County Head-Start as an accountant.

City Hall updates

Councilman Jon Mackey brought to the floor a topic he said he didn't bring up during Tuesday night's special meeting: the status of City Hall.

“We moved out [of City Hall] not because of mold,” Mackey clarified, "but because the building is not ADA [Americans With Disabilities Act] compliant, that’s why we left,” he said.

City council, according to Mackey, moved-out of the building in January 2020 after two meetings soon after Slaughter’s inauguration. He then asked the mayor a very direct question: “Does your administration have any intentions of moving back into city hall” even if council votes to keep the building?

“No,” the mayor replied. “Right now, I don’t feel like that’s an option.”

Mackey urged council members to find the answers they needed to unanswered questions before the Sept. 14 meeting, stating the city council “can’t force [Slaughter and the administration] to move back into city hall.”

Reviewing the list of required items that need to be completed on the property, he said, “we either sit on an almost empty 40,000 square-foot building, or we sell it.”

Referencing a 31-page document outlining the items needed just to meet current standards, Mackey pointed out that 19 pages, or 61%, is necessary work that will cost an undetermined amount of taxpayer dollars in the millions.

“These aren't suggestions; these are requirements,” noted Mackey, public safety committee chair and a former Philadelphia police officer.

Mackey was critical of the investment, calling it a "a very large investment” only to have “marginal outcomes” for “better [handicapped] accessibility” in the “people’s City Hall." Or, in other words, “a huge commitment of resources for ‘marginal outcomes’," he added.

Council President Adam Yoder made the request for Slaughter to better “articulate to [council] what we are going to do” as the vote gets closer to keep or sell the historic building, built in 1891. “I haven't been able to wrap my head around this," he said.

Councilwoman Liz Miele, finance committee chair, said she wants “reasons why the administration believes returning to City Hall is not a viable option.”

