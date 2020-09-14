Berwick -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 4 marked the expansion of the Greater Susquehanna Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ). New businesses receive incentives to set up shop within the zone.

The zone covers all of Berwick's downtown area.

Incentives offered under the KIZ include assistance with finding property to rent or buy within the zone, consulting help from Bloomsburg University, and eventually, state tax credits.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by State Representative David Millard, who commented, "The KIZ program is a fantastic approach to jump-starting entrepreneurship in our area and I thank all who have been a part of making this expansion happen."