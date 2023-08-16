Great Wolf Lodge has recently opened its doors to a location nearby in Perryville, Maryland.

Less than a 30-minute drive from the Pennsylvania line, Great Wolf Maryland features 700 family-friendly suites and a 128,000 square-foot indoor water park featuring 22 slides for every age level.

“Since we broke ground, we’ve had unprecedented levels of excitement from families throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, who are eager to enjoy a close, convenient and carefree family getaway at our newest resort,” John Murphy, Great Wolf Resorts Chief Executive Officer said in the release.

Great Wolf Lodge Maryland has already generated more than 1,000 full and part-time direct jobs at the resort.

“Today, we are not just opening an indoor water park resort – but we are creating jobs in our communities and making Maryland a destination for families all across the state, country, and world,” said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. “We are going to make sure that Great Wolf Lodge Maryland is the number one Great Wolf Resort location in the nation.”

The indoor water park includes a variety of body slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools, and splash areas.

Families can also partake in a multi-level ropes course, play a round of miniature golf, or immerse themselves in the realm of MagiQuest – Great Wolf Lodge's exclusive live-action-adventure game, wherein players employ interactive magic wands to aid pixies and engage in battles with dragons and goblins.

The resort also offers multiple bedroom suites that can sleep up to 13 people for large families or multi-generational groups.

To celebrate the official grand opening, Great Wolf Lodge is offering a special discount of up to 50 percent off standard rates for stays through April 30, 2024. Guests must use promo code GRAND and reserve their suite before July 7, 2023, to qualify for the offer.

Guests can get more information or book a stay by visiting greatwolf.com or by calling 1-888-983-WOLF (9653).

