Harrisburg, Pa. — A lawsuit against Philadelphia-based All American Monuments and its owner alleges the company failed to fulfill orders for burial monuments and related services.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the filing of the lawsuit on Monday.

The lawsuit alleges that, despite receiving thousands of dollars for engraved cemetery monuments, the company and owner, Nancy Jelassi, did not deliver the monuments or provide refunds to consumers, according to a news release.

“Ms. Jelassi and her company took advantage of grieving Pennsylvanians, making tragic circumstances that much harder for families who were not able to provide proper burial services for their loved ones,” Henry said. “As Attorney General, I am proud to be a champion for Pennsylvanians who are taken advantage of during their most vulnerable times.”

Any consumer who feels they were victimized by All American Monuments is encouraged to file a complaint with the OAG Bureau of Consumer Protection. The bureau can be contacted at 1-800-441-2555, and complaints can be submitted online at www.attorneygeneral.gov.

Many Pennsylvanians told the Bureau of Consumer Protection that All American Monuments' failure to fulfill services was devastating. One consumer reported that she ordered two monuments when her parents died 12 days apart due to COVID-19.

Another individual reported that, despite ordering a monument from All American Monuments, her “mom laid in her grave for almost 3 years like [an] unknown soul. This situation breaks my heart and harms my health. I can’t sleep because I could not finalize this grieving process and fulfill my obligation to my mother.”

Consumers spent years requesting that All American Monuments and Ms. Jelassi deliver their loved-one’s cemetery monuments, but were ignored, according to the AG release.

The suit was filed by Deputy Attorney General Benjamin T. Sirolly in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas.

