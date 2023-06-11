Williamsport, Pa. — A grandfather upset about police removing firearms and children from a house because of a protective order allegedly pulled a gun on police.

John L. Causer, 58, was at a house in the 40 block of W. Third Street in Williamsport when police arrived on June 7 at 2:30 p.m. to serve a Protection from Abuse order on his son, Corey. Detectives Cody and Jerry Lepley, along with several other deputies with the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office, informed both men they would be taking several firearms believed to be in the home, along with three children, ages 11, 6, and 4.

John Causer became irate, according to Det. Cody Lepley.

"If you are going to take my guns and my grandkids, each of you will have to put a bullet in my face," Causer reportedly told police.

Causer walked back into the house and as they tried to stop him, got into a scuffle with his wife, Lila. Causer was able to make his way into a bedroom, arrest papers say.

He allegedly reappeared with a handgun in his right hand in the ready position and started approaching the officers. Deputy Lucas Bingaman yelled, "Gun, gun, gun!" and drew his own weapon and pointed it at Causer. There were three children and a woman in the room at the time, Lepley noted.

Causer turned and walked back into the bedroom, and eventually came outside, where he fought with deputies trying to take him into custody, charges state.

Causer, Unityville, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of simple assault, and one count of making terroristic threats. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16 at 9:15 a.m. in front of District Judge William Solomon.

