Williamsport, Pa. – During off-year elections, it is vital to remember how important local elections are; candidates in these elections affect the policies that impact residents' daily lives. This Saturday, March 6 from noon to 3 p.m., City Council candidate Jeana Longo will hold a "Saucy Signing" meet-and-greet at Franco's Lounge in Williamsport.

Jeana is a well-known attorney and resident of Williamsport and says: “I am in this fight for all of Williamsport. We are the future of this region. Council members must be forward thinking to get our city through these tough times and improve the quality of life for all of Williamsport residents. Let’s get to work for a newer, more equitable, and sustainable economy for our city.”

Williamsport residents who believe in Jeana's fight for Williamsport's future, want to ask her about her plans if she is elected to City Council, or simply want some wonder Bolognese are all invited to stop by and sign Jeana's petition to be on the ballot.

Please call Franco’s in advance at (570) 327-1840 to reserve a meal before they are gone and to make sure they are hot and ready upon your arrival.

Each dinner is $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the Committee to Elect Jeana Longo.

Jeana's staff will also help residents register to vote during the event.