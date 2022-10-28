Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who repeatedly stole her mother's car was arrested after police used a GPS device to track down the vehicle, according to charges.

Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, is accused of stealing a Kia Sportage several times in October, Bloomsburg police say. Klinger’s mother reported the first theft on Oct. 9 when Klinger took the car after she’d been told she wasn’t allowed to use it. Klinger allegedly waved the spare key in the air and told her mother she was taking the car anyway.

On Oct. 12, Klinger’s mother called police again, saying her daughter had stolen her key fob and left with the vehicle, police say. Because her daughter had previously taken the car without her permission, the mother had installed a GPS device on the vehicle. Police used that to track the car to a parking lot near the Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, charges state. Klinger was not with the vehicle.

Bloomsburg Officers Lukas Stiver spotted Klinger the following day walking near Catherine Street and stopped her. When he questioned her about taking the keys to her mother’s Kia, Klinger at first denied it, Stiver said. Eventually, she turned over the keys, along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two pocket knives — one of which was fitted with brass knuckles, arrest papers say.

Klinger, W. First Street, Bloomsburg, was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, along with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, and possession of an illegal weapon.

