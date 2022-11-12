Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio.

Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch.

An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area of the Valley Playland park. When police arrived, they allegedly found Bubb in the driver’s seat. His wife, Kaleah Renee Seitz, and two young children, ages 3 and 4, along with the family dog, were also at the park.

Welch took Bubb into custody, then questioned Seitz, 36, about how long he’d had the truck.

“I think that’s a question I probably shouldn’t answer,” she reportedly replied.

The truck had been reported stolen from Garrettsville, Ohio, earlier that day, records show. The registration plate on the Avalanche actually belonged to a U-Haul trailer out of Colorado, but the vehicle identification number matched the stolen SUV, police say.

Bubb and Seitz, who police say are homeless, were each charged with receiving stolen property. Bubb was also charged for having an illegal registration. A preliminary hearing for Bubb iis scheduled for Nov. 22 at 8:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Larry Hurley.

Seitz agreed to waive her charges on to county court following a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.

Bubb docket sheet

Seitz docket sheet

