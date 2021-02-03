Harrisburg, Pa. – Today, Gov. Tom Wolf delivered his 2021 Budget Address virtually, via a prerecorded video.

In his address, Wolf updated Pennsylvanians on the state of the commonwealth and announced his budget proposal for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Wolf said he believes that Pennsylvanians are facing too many barriers - from an unfair tax system to an education system that is unequal and underfunded. Included in his budget proposal are ways to lower barriers for working families and make it easier for people to succeed in Pennsylvania via a budget plan that cuts taxes for working families and businesses, while investing more money in education and workforce development.

The 2021 budget is outlined on the Governor's website. Read the transcript of the address here.