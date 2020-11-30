Harrisburg, Pa. – Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf vetoed Senate Bill 790, a piece of legislation that would enact the Conventional Oil and Gas Wells Act.

The act would apply to Pennsylvania's shallow-well oil and gas industry and would take away some of the Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) authority to regulate the industry.

The state Senate's argument in favor of the bill claimed that the DEP unfairly applies deep-well drilling regulations to shallow-well operations.

“There are major differences between unconventional deep-well drilling and conventional, shallow-well drilling…differences that this administration continues to ignore because it doesn’t fit their narrative. The industry is struggling immensely, and a significant cause of that struggle is the lack of understanding and purposeful misrepresentation of how our conventional oil and gas operations work in a safe and environmentally conscious manner," said Representative Martin Causer.

Gov. Wolf stated the bill "does not adequately protect the environment and the public health and safety of citizens." He also stated that the bill would "contribute to a legacy of environmental degradation."

The current legislative session ended on Monday, Nov. 30, but the House has expressed its intention to revive the bill during the next session.