Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that he has initiated a transfer of $145 million in funds from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund at the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to be appropriated by the state legislature into grants for businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic today.

“Business owners and employees have worked hard to protect their customers and their communities during this pandemic, and I thank all of those who have prioritized health and safety despite the hardship of the past several months,” Gov Wolf said. “Our business owners and workers have been forced to make sacrifices because of COVID-19 and they need and deserve our support.

The Workers' Compensation Security Fund is required by law to have $500 million, and the $145 million Gov. Wolf wants to transfer is in excess of the $500 million minimum requirement.

The $145 million transfer from the fund into the state’s general fund requires legislative authorization to expend the money for the purpose of making grants to businesses.

Gov. Wolf urged the General Assembly to allocate this funding as quickly as possible to businesses most affected by COVID-19, including restaurants and bars, gyms and entertainment venues.

When asked whether businesses who violated the Governor's mitigation measures by choosing to stay open or continue indoor dining would be eligible for the funding, the Governor said funding would be available to "all businesses."

“While all businesses should be eligible for relief, I encourage the General Assembly to target the $145 million I initiated a transfer for today to those businesses with the greatest need," said Gov. Wolf. “The money is available and ready to be distributed and our businesses can’t afford to wait.”

At this point, the Governor said he has no plans to extend the new mitigation measures past their current end date of Jan. 4 and noted that there "is a light at the end of the tunnel" as vaccines continue to roll out across the country.