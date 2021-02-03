Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf outlined his proposed state budget, which would involve higher income taxes for some and tax breaks for working class individuals, yesterday in a press release.

Gov. Wolf will be announcing the budget in detail today at 11:30 a.m., which will be live streamed to our Facebook page.

The proposed plan would expand the special tax forgiveness credit and working class families will have their taxes reduced or eliminated completely.

Overall, 67 percent of Pennsylvanians will either get a tax cut or see their taxes stay the same. The proposal increases the allowances for tax forgiveness to $15,000 for single filers, $30,000 for married filers, and $10,000 allowance for each dependent. Filers with incomes at or below these thresholds will receive 100 percent tax forgiveness.

The percentage of tax forgiveness declines by 1 percentage point for each $500 above the threshold for 100 percent forgiveness. For example, this means that families with two children making less than $84,000 will receive a tax cut while a family of four making $50,000 will have their taxes eliminated.

Gov. Wolf focused on how the new taxes would bolster public education across the state as well as other aspects of the Governor's 2021 Agenda Items.

Currently only 11 percent of state funds flow through the fair funding formula, which was designed by members of the Wolf Administration to ensure funding is equally allocated to schools across the state.

Gov. Wolf proposed 100 percent of state dollars flow through the fair funding formula, a more than $1.3 billion investment in basic education funding.

This investment includes a $1.15 billion adjustment so that no school district is negatively affected. An additional $200 million investment in basic education funding is proposed to allow all districts to continue to invest in student achievement. This investment enables all school districts to have the basic resources they need to provide a high-quality education for Pennsylvania students.

Other proposals include increasing the salaries of teachers in the commonwealth, expanding funding for Head Start Programs, bolstering child care programs, and repurposing funds from the Horse Racing Development Fund to aid the Nellie By Tuition program.

Governor Wolf also proposed an increase the state minimum wage to $12 per hour effective July 1, 2021, with annual increases of $0.50 until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour on July 1, 2027.

Additional budgetary items and details Gov. Wolf will be discussing today during his video address can be found here.

“We can have a great public school for every child in every neighborhood in Pennsylvania, good job opportunities for everyone who wants them, and an economy strong enough to provide for everyone. It is possible to pursue a legislative agenda for this commonwealth that is good for families, good for businesses, and good for the economy,” Gov. Wolf said.

“Most of all, I think your family’s future is important enough that we ought to just have this argument right now instead of putting it off until next year, and the year after that, and the year after that. Let’s make Pennsylvania an even better place to live, work, and dream big dreams for your kids.”