Harrisburg, Pa. – If your New Year's Resolution is to get back in shape, you're in luck. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the temporary mitigation measures, like fitness center closures and no indoor dining, put in place in mid-December will expire as planned at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.

“Our mitigation efforts over the past several weeks are working, and I thank everyone who abided by the restrictions put in place to protect us,” Gov. Wolf said. “Every time we make a small decision to avoid risk – or take steps to make our actions a little bit less risky – we are helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. At this time, my intention is to allow the time-limited mitigation orders that went into effect on December 12 to expire as planned on January 4.

Mitigation measures in place prior to Dec. 11, including mask-wearing and occupancy guidelines, will remain in effect.

Mitigation efforts that will remain in effect on Jan. 4 include:

Business, work, school, child care and congregate settings

Child care may open, complying with guidance

Congregate care restrictions in place

Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities

Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance.

Telework must continue unless impossible

Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements

Masks are required in businesses

All in-person businesses may operate at 75% occupancy, except where noted

Self-certified restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining; Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25% capacity for indoor dining,

On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed

Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight

Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only

Indoor recreation and health facilities (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged; fitness facilities directed to prioritize outdoor activities.

All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and museums) open at 50% occupancy.

Construction at full capacity with continued implementation of protocol.

Hospitals are still being monitored to determine if elective procedure reductions should be ordered regionally.

The out-of-state testing requirement is still in place.

Local governments may still have more strict guidance in place.

Social Restrictions

Gatherings limits determined using maximum occupancy calculator.

Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.

Unnecessary travel should be limited.

Both Dr. Levine and Gov. Wolf focused on the future, emphasizing that we must remain united against COVID.

“We can all have hope that next year will have a brighter ending than this year,” Gov. Wolf said. “And that hope should energize us to keep our guard up and continue the fight against COVID-19 in the months ahead. By working together, we can keep one another safe while we wait for the vaccine.”