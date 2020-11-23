Harrisburg, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf signed the proposed state budget plan for fiscal year 2020-2021 into law today. It is the first time Governor Wolf has approved a budget bill proposed by Republicans.

House Bill 2536 and Senate Bill 1350 provide funding for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s budget through June 30, 2021, and help sustain commonwealth services and programs during a critical time as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Harrisburg lawmakers approved Senate Bill 1350, which is the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 on Nov. 20. The bill passed the House with a close vote of 104-97.

The bill appropriates $32.1 billion in state funds and $3.4 billion in federal stimulus funding, decreasing state spending by over $760 million, a 2.1% reduction compared to last year.

Schools, education, public health, and community safety initiatives will remain fully funded through the end of the fiscal year in June without any new taxes, tax increases, or new state debt.

Education funding is locked in at the same level as the 2019-2020 budget. In addition, the budget includes $200 million in school property tax relief to compensate for lost revenue from casino closures during the pandemic.

Following the vote, state legislators had these comments:

Rep. Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland) stated:

“This plan provides the funding our state government needs without placing any additional burdens on Pennsylvania taxpayers. This budget is balanced without new taxes or borrowing, which is good news for taxpayers now and in the future. Debt and borrowing in one budget often leads to tax hikes in future budgets, so this plan protects taxpayers this year and for years to come.

The budget also leaves money in the state’s version of an emergency savings account, which can be used to help fund programs and services without raising taxes. We are using the resources we have to fund the core functions of state government through the end of the fiscal year in June.”

Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-Lycoming), a member of the House Appropriations Committee, voted in support of the budget. His statement reads:

“I was proud to support this responsible budget bill and I urge the governor to sign it into law. We balanced this budget using existing resources and without tax increases or public borrowing, which is crucial during hard economic times like we are facing today. Taxpayers can also be assured that we preserved $243 million in the Rainy Day Fund to prevent future tax increases.”

In signing the CARES Act into law, President Donald J. Trump, helped save Pennsylvania from a more dire budget situation and from being short-handed in resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for these CARES Act funds which this budget ensures will go a long way in protecting our frontline health care workers.

Overall, this is a budget that protects taxpayers by reducing state government operating costs and invests in the health and safety of Pennsylvanians. Our most vital services are covered, such as education and community safety, without raising taxes. This is a bipartisan, common sense, compassionate budget deal and I am proud to help get it closer to the finish line.”

State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) added:

“Passage of Senate Bill 1350 (31-18) finalizes the state spending plan for the current fiscal year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021) that was initiated with the enactment of a five-month interim budget (Act 1A – House Bill 2387) on May 29, 2020.

I readily acknowledge that this budget leaves much to be desired. However, when we consider the circumstances which we face now and, apparently will be facing for some time, this budget presents a reasonable spending plan.

While passage of Senate Bill 1350 completes the FY 2020-21 budget, our primary focus must continue to be on rebuilding Pennsylvania in the wake of the coronavirus and the resulting statewide closure of our economy.

We must do everything in our power as a Commonwealth to get the state back to work. The unprecedented number of workers idled by the pandemic shows how deeply this coronavirus impacted Pennsylvania families.”