Harrisburg, Pa. - Following Texas's passage of a "heartbeat bill," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf both condemned the Commonwealth General Assembly's new anti-abortion legislation and reiterated his commitment to vetoing any anti-abortion legislation that crosses his desk.

“Today, I am reaffirming my commitment to uphold Pennsylvanians’ right to make their own health decisions,” said Gov. Wolf.

“Politics do not belong in a doctor’s office and there is absolutely no place for politicians to come between an individual and their doctor. It is despicable that members of the legislature are actively working to criminalize health care decisions that individuals and their doctors need the freedom to make on their own.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Gov. Wolf in condemning the legislation.

“We’re seeing a continued, sustained assault on the fundamental right to reproductive health care across the country, and the latest attack has come right here in Pennsylvania,” said AG Shapiro.

“Defending Pennsylvanians’ rights in court is nothing new to my office. Throughout the entire Trump era, we protected reproductive health care and the right to have a safe, legal abortion. And with enough of our voices speaking up and speaking out, these kinds of extreme, reckless bills will never become law.”

The two officials were also joined by members of the Women's Health Caucus and other advocates.

“I can tell you, from my multiple perspectives as an expert in this topic, that removing reproductive choice will create a slippery slope whereby the government dictates what we can and cannot do with our bodies,” said clinician and advocate Dr. Erica Goldblatt Hyatt.

“Research consistently demonstrates that when choice in pregnancy is taken away—long-term psychological health suffers. Not the health of monsters, but of people who are often already parents, often valuable members of our community, doing the very best that they can.”

“I am thrilled that Governor Tom Wolf is here in my hometown, Narberth,” said Women’s Health Caucus co-chair Rep. Mary Jo Daley. “Governor Wolf is a strong advocate for women and their reproductive rights. In Harrisburg, he has been the backstop on every single bill that would take these rights from women. “

“Access to abortion is part of the fundamental rights we, as humans, have to our own bodies,” said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti.

“Those attacking this right are needlessly shaming people who can become pregnant and echoing the dangerous national trend of attacking a person’s right to bodily autonomy. Politicians need to leave these extremely private and personal decisions up to patients and their doctors. I will continue to fight against this rhetoric and any policy that hurts Pennsylvanians who can conceive.”

“It’s unacceptable that it’s 2021, and women remain under attack regarding their own personal health care and beyond,” said state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Phila., who is co-chair of the Women’s Health Caucus and a member of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women.

“The anti-choice legislators in the Republican-controlled Generally Assembly cannot be allowed to run over women’s rights while refusing to tackle the issues women need us to address, like supporting mothers and their children after birth and decreasing the increasing rate of maternal mortality due to lack of access to health care and other resources. I will continue to fight for the right of women to make these deeply personal and private decisions with the help of their family and doctors and without government interference.”