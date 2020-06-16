Harrisburg, Pa. -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled yesterday that federal civil rights law does, in fact, protect gay, lesbian, and transgender workers from discrimination in the workplace.

Chief Justice John Roberts and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the court's four liberals in the majority, with an overall 6-3 vote.

Governor Tom Wolf responded with a statement to the Supreme Court’s ruling that laws barring sex discrimination in the workplace apply to LGBTQ+ workers.

“America has suffered for too long from unscrupulous, discriminatory employment practices that prevent certain individuals from participating fully and equally in the workforce. By recognizing that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects against the discrimination of workers who are LGBTQ+, we will all benefit from the contributions of these hardworking, skilled, talented individuals," said the governor. "Our workforce will be stronger, our businesses will be stronger, and our economy will be stronger."

“Unfortunately, as the tragic murder of transgender woman and LGBTQ+ rights activist Dominique 'Rem’mie' Fells shows," he continued, noting that the Supreme Court ruling will provide more protection inside the workplace, but discrimination remains in other areas, such as housing and public accommodations.

Though worth celebrating, Gov. Wolf said the ruling is a reminder that there's still work to be done to ensure every American and every Pennsylvanian has equality.

Ciora Thomas, executive director of SisTers PGH and co-vice-chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, said, “We are beyond proud to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination in America. It is long overdue, and it is the result of years of activism and sacrifice by so many."

Thomas echoed the governor's sentiment that there is still work to be done. "Discrimination and violence against LGBTQ+ people, especially Black trans women, is all too present in our society, from the streets to the criminal justice system. It is a systemic problem, and it will require a systemic response."

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment in America. Racism and inequality are being challenged like never before, and we must all keep fighting and demanding real change, especially at the local level."