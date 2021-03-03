Harrisburg, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force today announced that Pennsylvania will use the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for Pre K-12 teachers and other school staff across the Commonwealth.

The vaccination of educators is separate from the ongoing Phase 1A vaccine rollout, which continues at an accelerated pace.

The governor was joined by task force members Sen. Art Haywood, from the Senate Democratic Caucus, Rep. Bridget Kosierowski from the House Democratic Caucus, Sen. Ryan Aument from the Senate Republican Caucus, and Rep. Tim O’Neal from the House Republican Caucus.

“This new single-dose vaccine adds another layer of support to get students and teachers back in the classroom,” Wolf said. “Teachers and staff who work with our children will be vaccinated, and I commend the task force and all of our partners for their tremendous commitment to their schools and communities.”

Wolf said there are approximatly 200,000 Pennsylvanians employed in school districts, from teachers to aids, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, janitorial staff, those in administration, and other positions.

"We don’t know how many have already gotten vacccinated in the 1A phase," said Wolf, "and we don't know how many won't want to be vaccinated, so it's hard to estimate how long it will take to vaccinate this population." The governor guessed by the end of the month the bulk of these employees will be vaccinated.

Last weekend, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use. Pennsylvania will receive 94,600 doses this week.

This vaccine will require only one dose, which will help expidite the process, the governor said.

To facilitate quick distribution of the vaccine, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Departments of Education and Health are partnering with the 28 Intermediate Units (IUs) to establish vaccine sites. The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) will administer the vaccine.

Each IU region will have at least one vaccination location with most locations starting vaccinations between March 10 and 13. Eligible school staff will receive information about vaccine locations and registration instructions. The vaccine is voluntary.

The initial priority is vaccinating school staff that have regular and sustained in-person contact with students during the regular school day, including teachers and staff providing pre-k and elementary instruction, special education, English learners, and associated support because younger children are more susceptible to learning loss and their families are more likely to have childcare challenges.

“We need to be able to get our kids back to school and continue to prioritize our senior citizens with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” said Sen. Aument. “This plan allows us to accomplish both goals simultaneously to move our students, families, communities, and our economy forward and beyond the pandemic.”

The Administration is also working through the retail pharmacy partnership to ensure all early childhood education workers, including those not associated with an IU have access to the vaccine, including child care workers providing an essential service to working families across the commonwealth.

The departments of Health and Education also updated recommendations to school leaders for offering instruction based on the level of community transmission in a county.

Full in-person learning is recommended in low level counties, hybrid/blended learning is recommended in moderate counties and hybrid/blended learning is recommended for elementary grades and full remote learning for middle and high schools in substantial counties.

Schools must continue to practice mitigation strategies, including face coverings, physical distancing and hand hygiene regardless of the county’s transmission level. The CDC guidelines do not require vaccinations for schools to safely resume in-person instruction.

What if I'm in 1A and still haven't been able to schedule an appointment?

Supply is still not meeting demand, but each week the supply has increased, Wolf said. There are 15.2 million doses being distributed nationwide this week, and Pennsylvania is using task force groups to address and implement ways to get that additional supply out.

"The President said he’s hopeful that every person in the U.S. who wants a vaccine can get one by end of May," said Wolf. When asked if Pa. can facilitate that, Wolf said, “We’re working on that, and we would love to be in line with that goal.”