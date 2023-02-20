Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania governor is the commander-in-chief of the PA National Guard, so to familiarize himself with some of the Guard's activities, Gov. Josh Shapiro attended one of its training exercises at the Harrisburg International Airport.

The exercise, involving the 3rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, is used to evaluate the team's ability to identify nuclear, radiological, chemical, and biological contaminants; advise on response measures; and respond to requests for support from local authorities.

“It was my honor today to meet with members of the Pennsylvania National Guard and support their work preparing our Commonwealth for the security challenges we face. This unit’s specialized and quick response capabilities to safeguard our communities is exactly what the Pennsylvania National Guard is known for,” said Gov. Shapiro. “These brave women and men are highly skilled and ready to defend Pennsylvanians, and I am proud to work with members of the Guard to continue protecting our freedoms and ensuring public safety.”

“The intense training and extreme readiness of the 3rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team is another example of how the Pennsylvania National Guard works to make our communities safer,” explained Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “After observing today’s exercise, it is clear that this team – on call at all times -- is ready to respond throughout the Commonwealth if any hazardous incident threatens the loss of life or property.”

The 3rd WMD-CST is a 22-person Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard joint unit that can deploy rapidly to support civil authorities at chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear high-yield explosive incident sites by identifying dangerous substances; assessing possible damage; providing advice on response measures; and helping to manage requests for state and federal military support.

The team can also provide immediate responses to intentional or unintentional hazardous material releases and natural or manmade disasters that could cause catastrophic damage.

Every state, U.S. territory, and Washington, D.C. has a National Guard Civil Support Team. They can provide support on multiple scales based on need, ranging from a whole team with a mobile lab and communications vehicle to a few personnel with air monitoring capabilities.

Every member of a WMD Civil Support Team has over 1,800 hours of specialized training. The training is conducted by the U.S. Army Chemical School, Defense Nuclear Weapons School, Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Fire Academy, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.