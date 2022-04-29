Gorton’s Seafood has issued a voluntary recall of one frozen seafood item, Gorton’s Fish Sandwich - 100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 oz, due to the isolated and unusual potential presence of large and/or sharp bone fragments.

To date, there are no reports of injury from the product, according to the FDA. Consumption of this recalled product may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury.

The company is recalling 504 packages made on a specific date, in a specific time range and sold to select retailers (see list below). The recalled product can be identified by the date code and time range listed below.

NAME: Gorton’s Fish Sandwich-100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 OZ

UPC: 0 44400 15440 6

DATE CODE: 2060F2

TIME RANGE: 15:30-17:30

The recalled items were distributed to Giant Food Stores & Giant Martin's in Pennsylvania.

All retail stores that received the recalled product have been instructed to immediately remove this item from their shelves. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should contact Gorton’s at 1-888-573-5982 (Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST).

No other Gorton’s products or date codes are involved in this recall.

