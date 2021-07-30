Harrisburg, Pa. -- Public opinion weighs in support of requiring voters to present identification each time they vote, and Governor Wolf now says he is open to the idea.

One month ago Wolf vetoed Republican's election reform measure, House Bill 1300, citing expanded voter ID requirements at the top of his list of concerns about the bill.

In today’s world, residents need ID for most things, Repbulicans say. "It only seems appropriate and perfectly reasonable that something as important as voting would require citizens to verify their identity," Kurt Masser said in a weekly newsletter, shared by other Republicans.

"To be sure a lack of ID would not present a barrier to voting, the bill would have required counties and the Department of State to provide specific voter identification cards to all registered voters."

Republicans plan to reintroduce an updated version of the Voting Rights Protection Act in an attempt to reopen negotiations on the issue, they said.

In addition to voter ID, the GOP proposes improvements to accessibility, as well as changes requested by county election officials to help enhance the voting experience.

Legislation, Senate Bill 735, proposes to amend the Constitution to require voter ID, giving citizens the opportunity to make their voice heard on the issue.

The Voting Rights Protection Act was developed after a lengthy series of hearings held by the House State Government Committee earlier this year.