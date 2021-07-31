With reports of unemployment compensation (UC) fraud skyrocketing across the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania Representatives have called for the immediate creation of a multi-agency task force to put a stop to fraud.

Members of the GOP shared a letter to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Auditor General Tim DeFoor, Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier, and Secretary of Revenue C. Daniel Hassell, concerns about the financial cost of the fraudulent activity, as well as the growing risk for identity theft and the impact on unemployed workers with a legitimate claims who are not being served, they said.

"While we are aware that the Department of Labor & Industry has been working feverishly to keep up with the claims of unemployment benefits, we cannot lose sight of the fact that we are compromising our workers; identities and wasting an exorbitant amount of taxpayer dollars," the letter said

According to a press release, the multi-agency task force would be charged with hunting down criminals who commit this fraud, implementing antifraud technology and procedures, auditing the UC processes during the pandemic, and determining how much tax money is spent processing false claims and being stolen by fraudsters.

Related reading:

The unemployment system has overtaxed since the pandemic shut down in March 2020. Republicans say that the volume of cases has risen significantly since the administration launched a new UC system earlier this summer.

Related reading: L&I announces new fixes, changes to PUA and PEUC system

“While L&I has fixed many of the issues we experienced with the PEUC and PUA extension implementations, there are a few remaining problems that our dedicated team is working around the clock to resolve,” said Acting Secretary of L&I Jennifer Berrier back in February when the system was overhauled.

In the meantime, experts offer a reminder that the Department of Labor & Industry has a blue checkmark on its Facebook profile and will never discuss claims or ask for full Social Security numbers over social media.

In general, they say, it is best to avoid sharing any sensitive personal information over social media even if another user appears to be legitimate.