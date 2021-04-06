Owners of certain Model Year 2020 and 2021 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles with 6.6 liter gas engines are advised to park vehicles outside and away from homes, structures, and flammable objects such as trees until having their vehicle repaired. The vehicles are being recalled because of a fire risk.

The battery cables of these vehicles may short circuit, resulting in low battery voltage warnings, unexpected battery death, or engine compartment fires.

For more information about this recall, view the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's report about the defect.