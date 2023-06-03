Huston Township, Pa. — State Police found a gun and marijuana inside a vehicle that had been driving with an expired registration.

Trooper Shane Eichelberger of PSP Rockview stopped the car on May 23 as it traveled south on Interstate 99 near Huston Township in Centre County, according to the complaint. Eichelberger allegedly smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle being operated by Dion Shakear Tallie.

Tallie, 28, said he was traveling from New Jersey to Altoona for court, according to Eichelberger. He claimed to smoke marijuana and allegedly told the trooper that there were possibly roaches in the vehicle, Eichelberger said.

Tallie denied a request to search the vehicle and began to argue with Eichelberger, according to the report. He allegedly claimed the marijuana was his father's and he had a medical card.

Under the Medical Marijuana Act it is illegal to burn marijuana, according to Eichelberger. The vehicle was subsequently towed back to PSP Rockview.

After applying for a search warrant through the Office of Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, investigators located a Glock 19 and grinder with marijuana shavings. Tallie does not have a concealed weapon permit, according to the affidavit.

Tallie is charged with third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license, marijuana possession, and driving with an expired registration. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Allen Sinclair on June 7 for a preliminary hearing.

Tallie was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.