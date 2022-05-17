Milton, Pa. — A Milton student brought a gun and ammunition to school, according to police and school officials.
Authorities were notified Monday a juvenile was in possession of a weapon on school property, according to a release from Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy S. Keegan and Milton Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer. Authorities located a Glock and 16 rounds of ammunition, police said.
According to Zettlemoyer, the incident is being treated as a criminal investigation.
"We will do our very best to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff," Zettlermoyer wrote in the release. “Thank you for your patience, understanding and support as we work toward a swift resolution."
Update 7:45 p.m. -- this article was updated with an image of the school communication.