Milton, Pa. — A Milton student brought a gun and ammunition to school, according to police and school officials.

Authorities were notified Monday a juvenile was in possession of a weapon on school property, according to a release from Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy S. Keegan and Milton Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer. Authorities located a Glock and 16 rounds of ammunition, police said.

According to Zettlemoyer, the incident is being treated as a criminal investigation.

"We will do our very best to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff," Zettlermoyer wrote in the release. “Thank you for your patience, understanding and support as we work toward a swift resolution."

