Girls wrestling is set to become an official, PIAA-governed high school sport in the 2023-24 school year.

Girls wrestling will receive full sponsorship from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) beginning July 1, 2023. The 2023-2024 winter season will be the first season with PIAA girls wrestling.

A PIAA state championship will be held in March 2024 and is projected to be at the Giant Center, the same weekend as the PIAA boys wrestling state championship.

Several organizations advocated for official approval, including Sanction PA, a nonprofit focused on growing opportunities in wrestling in the state.

Official approval came after the 100th school voted to approve a girls wrestling program, meeting the threshold set forth by the state’s high school athletics governing body to qualify the sport of girls wrestling for consideration for full sponsorship.

There are now 111 schools who currently have approved girls wrestling programs, with more expected to join in.

The momentum of girls wrestling in the state hit its stride at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, with 46 schools approving official programs since September 2022. View the full list of current schools with officially approved programs here.

Related reading: Girls wrestling has the numbers to be Pennsylvania's next high school sport

High school girls wrestling participation in Pennsylvania grew by over 80% during the 2022-23 season and has experienced over a 400% growth in the past five years. All 12 PIAA district areas have girls wrestling within their area schools. Nationally, there are now 38 state high school associations sanctioning a girls wrestling state championship, including Pennsylvania.

“It is an amazing day for women in sport and for girls wrestling in Pennsylvania. Today’s vote by PIAA signals a strong commitment to the continued growth of girls wrestling and the increase of equitable opportunities for females participating in wrestling. We applaud the PIAA for acting swiftly after the 100 school threshold was met to collect the votes needed for sponsorship of girls wrestling," said Chris Atkinson, chairman of women’s wrestling for PA USA Wresting and member of SanctionPA.

If a parent or wrestler is interested in starting or joining a team at their school, Sanction PA recommends that they talk to their coach and AD so that they can take it to the school board. Find more resources on the Sanction PA website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.