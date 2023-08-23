Philipsburg, Pa. — A woman who was upset her boyfriend was talking to his ex stabbed him in the leg with a pocketknife, police say.

Melissa Rae Ostrom, 33, allegedly admitted she got "crazy coo coo" when she learned the former couple had been communicating but said she blacked out during the argument and didn't remember stabbing him.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Maple Street on July 17 for reports of a fight. When Trooper Matthew Kephart arrived, he found the alleged victim with two cuts on his thigh and another on his forearm.

A housemate of the boyfriend, Alex McCready, told police Ostrom began yelling at her boyfriend before pulling a silver and camouflage folding pocketknife out. She stabbed at him several times, McCready reportedly said.

Ostrom claimed she'd been trying to cut the cord on a speaker before she blacked out and didn't remember stabbing her boyfriend, charges say.

Ostrom, Morrisdale, was charged with aggravated and simple assault.

Docket sheet

