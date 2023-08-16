Lancaster, Pa. — A girl was hit by a utility knife that fell off a roller coaster at the Dutch Wonderland amusement park Saturday evening, reported Lancaster Online.

East Lampeter Township Police Department said officers were called to the park at 5:30 p.m. for a report of an injured girl.

The preteen girl was standing in a common area when the knife fell off a nearby roller coaster, striking her in the head.

Sergeant Bryan Kondras said that there were no details reported about the type of knife that hit the girl, the severity of any injury, where in the park the incident happened, or whether the victim was taken to a hospital. The girl and her family reportedly left the park by the time the officers arrived, reported Lancaster Online.

It was determined by police that they did not need to do a criminal investigation into the incident.

Dutch Wonderland has a weapons policy that prohibits a variety of sharp objects including knives, letter openers, box cutters, arrowheads and sharp jewelry.

The Dutch Wonderland website also includes bag check protocols, saying park personnel are at liberty to conduct them and use other security measures such as metal detectors.

