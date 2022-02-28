West Branch Twp., Pa. -- Using his computer, a 75-year-old Galeton man noticed a small pop-up windown on his screen. The message allegedly alerted him to a breach of security.

According to a police report by Pennsylvania State Police - Coudersport, the pop-up message included a phone number for the man to call. He was instructed to purchase Visa gift cards and provide the card numbers to the individual associated with the phone number he called.

"The pop-up was later identified as a scam and the gift cards had been emptied," wrote the investigating officer.

On its website, the FTC says, "No real business or government agency will ever insist you pay them with a gift card. Anyone who demands to be paid with a gift card is a scammer."

The scheme puts pressure on the victim to scare or pressure them into acting quickly, so they don’t have time to think or talk to someone they trust, according to the FTC.

In the case, the man purchased five Visa gift cards for $500 each, for a total of $2,500.

PSP is investigating. Anyone with information regarding the scam is asked to report to PSP at (814) 274-8690.