We’ve all heard “how hot is it?” jokes, but it’s not amusing when sweltering summer temperatures drive up your electric bill.

Coronavirus pandemic or not, Mother Nature will likely be right on schedule with the usual heat and humidity. The pandemic has changed the way we live and work, and that means a lot more time at home. And when the mercury’s rising, that can mean higher electric bills.

PPL Electric Utilities wants you to get the most from your electricity dollar, especially during high-demand times like summer and winter.

Use ceiling fans

Our first piece of advice is fans, more specifically, ceiling fans. They work on the wind-chill principle, allowing you to bump up the thermostat and use less air conditioning with the same comfort level. This only works in occupied rooms, of course, but it’s a top tip.

Seal the gaps

Just as you wouldn’t want cold air seeping into your house in winter, you want to keep warm air out in the summer. Add caulk or weatherstripping to seal air leaks around doors and windows.

Keep AC filters clean

Clean filters are a must for your air conditioning system as is routine maintenance. Both help your system run more efficiently. Close to 90 percent of homes in the U.S. have air conditioning, so paying attention to these two things can help you save.

Use blinds/drapes

Also, don’t forget to use blinds and drapes to block the hot sun during the day.

When all is said and done, taking low-cost and no-cost action can put a dent in your summer electric bill.

Landscaping

We counsel customers to plant the right tree in the right place to avoid contacts with underground or overhead utility lines. But the right plantings in the right place also can help you save energy in summer and winter.

Shading south and west windows and walls from the direct summer sun can help keep your home cooler.

The Department of Energy says carefully positioned trees can save up to 25 percent of the energy a typical household uses. That’s a lot of green!

For more on how to save, visit pplelectric.com/ways-to-save.