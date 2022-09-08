Williamsport, Pa. — September is National Preparedness Month, a recognition to raise awareness about the importance of prepping for disasters and emergencies.

FEMA, the agency that runs the campaign, has selected a theme annually since preparedness month's inception in 2004. This year’s theme is “a lasting legacy” to raise preparedness and get information to those in underserved communities with a focus on the Black and African American community.

During this month, it’s also useful to get associated with your local emergency management services.

Lycoming County Emergency Management Coordinator Kelly Robinson, during Sept. 1 commissioner’s meeting, gave an overview of the part the emergency management office plays within the county.

“My personal definition [of their role]: We plan and prepare for your worst nightmare and pray it never happens,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the office is involved in coordinating disaster response between government agencies and preparing for and recovering from natural and manmade disasters as well as terrorist attacks.

It was noted by Robinson that the number one hazard concerning Lycoming County is flooding within its 2,200 miles of waterways.

Robinson said the “role of thumb” for survival after a disaster is to have enough supplies to get through 72 hours. It is recommended that you store 1 gallon of potable water per person per day and enough nonperishable food items to last several days.

Robinson said all 52 municipalities in Lycoming County are required to have an emergency management agency and possess a “wealth of knowledge” that the public can access.

Those looking for more information can visit ready.gov for more background on National Preparedness Month. Those looking for Lycoming County resources can go here.

PPL Electric Utilities recommends using these tips to develop a plan for your home, so your family is ready for action in the event of an emergency.

Put together an emergency supply kit. You can download a checklist of supplies by visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.

Have a family communication plan so everyone knows how to contact each other or where to meet in the event of an emergency or natural disaster.

Make a plan to escape your home and practice that plan.

Think about what you may want to do about your pets in the event of emergencies.

Keep important family documents in an easily accessible place.

Check with your local health department or emergency management agency about how to get alerts about emergencies.

Bonus Tip: National Emergency Preparedness Month is a good time to learn lifesaving skills like CPR and first aid, to check insurance policy coverage, and to know how to shut off your water and gas.

When disaster strikes, know the warnings

Alert systems operated by government agencies can provide life-saving information when disaster strikes. Know the types of warnings and be prepared for an emergency.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs)

WEAs are sent directly to your cell phone by state or local public safety officials, the National Weather Service, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the president of the United States.

Emergency Alert System (EAS)

The EAS is a national public warning system that requires all satellite, cable and radio broadcasters to provide the president with a capability to address the American people within 10 minutes during a national emergency. EAS also may be used by state and local authorities.

NOAA Weather Radio (NWR)

NWR is a nationwide network of radio stations that broadcast continuous weather information from the nearest National Weather Service office.

For more information and resources on emergency preparedness, visit www.ready.gov. If you experience a power outage, don’t forget to report it online, call 1-800-342-5775 (1-800-DIAL-PPL) or text “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775).

