Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman.

Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township.

In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound was found near the vehicle, which had exploded on impact into a tree, officials say. Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese said the man had been ejected during the crash, but suffered burns as a result of the body's close proximity to the vehicle fire. He has not been identified while officials work to notify his next of kin, Reese added.

Officials say Wetzel was walking to her car in an upper parking lot following her shift at 5 p.m. in Geisinger's laboratory medicine department when she was shot multiple times. Security cameras at a nearby home captured audio of the gunshots at 5:04 p.m., Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge, which was spotted on surveillance cameras.

An autopsy on Wetzel and the decedent in the crash have been scheduled.

