geisinger veterans take-out

Geisinger served take-out meals to nearly 3,000 veterans and their guests on Nov. 10.

 Geisinger Health System

Danville, Pa. — Earlier this month, Geisinger hosted its annual Veteran Appreciation Dinner in several locations. In total, approximately 2,900 free meals were served across 11 locations.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve about 2,900 veterans and their guests this year,” said U.S. Army veteran Chris Grill, program manager of Military and Veterans Affairs at Geisinger. “This event gave us an opportunity to thank our local veterans for all they’ve done to protect the freedoms we enjoy.”

Meals were served during a drive-through event on November 10 in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Danville, Bloomsburg, Shamokin, Jersey Shore, Muncy, State College, Mifflintown, and Lewistown. This year marked the 20th anniversary for the event in Bloomsburg, where it originated before expanding across Geisinger’s service area.

