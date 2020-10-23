Danville, Pa. -- Traditionally, Geisinger offers free in-person, sit-down Veterans Appreciation Dinners in three locations for U.S. military veterans on or around Veterans Day. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the health system has changed the event's format to offer free drive-through meals at eight locations.

Interested veterans should make a reservation by Thursday, November 5. Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. Servings are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up now.

Meals can be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 12. The dinner for U.S. military veterans is provided by Geisinger staff at no cost to participants.

“We are privileged to honor and serve those who served our country,” said U.S. Air Force veteran J. Edward Hartle, M.D., Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief medical officer. “Many of our patients, health plan members, staff and community members have served in the military, and this event gives us an opportunity to thank them for all they have done to protect the freedoms we enjoy as a country.”

Local drive-throughs will be in the following locations:

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St., Bloomsburg. To make a reservation for this location, call (866) 462-5127 or click here.

Geisinger Justin Drive Office Building, 35 Justin Drive, Building 2, Danville. To make a reservation for this location, call (866) 578-3427 or click here.

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore. To make a reservation for this location, call (570) 398-3182 or email btrunzo@geisinger.edu.

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township. To make a reservation for this location, call (866) 278-9806 or click here.

Additional dinners are being offered in Lewistown, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

“Geisinger is committed to military veterans by providing care options and career opportunities to them in their local communities,” said U.S. Army veteran Chris Grill, program manager of Military and Veterans Affairs at Geisinger. “This dinner is yet another way for us to thank our veterans for their service.”

Geisinger was recently named a Best for Vets: Employers 2020 by the Military Times for the health system’s commitment to hiring and retaining military personnel and reservists within the organization.

In 2019, Geisinger implemented a two-week paid leave benefit for employees serving in the Reserves or the National Guard. Under the leave policy, service members are paid for time at annual trainings, encampments and drills. The health system also created an employee resource group, VetNet, to give a forum to veteran employees for discussing issues important to them.