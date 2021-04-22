Danville, Pa. - As part of the health system's observance of Earth Day, Geisinger is hosting free Community Shred days for locals to safely discard confidential personal and financial documents such as bank statements, credit card bills, and tax forms. All papers brought to the event will be shredded on-site and then recycled.

There is a limit of three boxes of paper per person, and only paper will be accepted.

Events will be held at these places and times:

Monday, April 26, from 7 to 11 a.m., Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital (between The Shore Diner & Gateway Café along Allegheny Street), 1201 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore

Tuesday, April 27, from 7 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday, April 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at Geisinger Health Plan, Hughes Center North parking lot, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville

For more information, call (570) 271-6030.