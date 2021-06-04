Danville, Pa. - For the second year in a row, Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) ranked best among commercial health plans in Pennsylvania for member satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

Now in its 15th year, the annual study measures satisfaction among members of 150 health plans in 22 regions throughout the United States. Results are based on responses from 32,066 commercial health plan members from January through March 2021.

Six key factors are examined through the study, including billing and payment, cost, coverage and benefits, customer service, information and communication, and provider choice. The study also measures several other key aspects of the experience and member engagement.

GHP earned the top score for cost in the study, which measures the reasonableness of premiums, deductible, prescription copay and doctor visit copay.

“Healthcare should be easy and affordable for everyone, especially now,” said Kurt J. Wrobel, GHP president and executive vice president of insurance operations for Geisinger.

“Despite unprecedented challenges over the past year, this study tells us that our members and patients continue to get the quality of care they have come to expect from the name they trust most with their health. They will always come first, no matter what.”

As part of an integrated health system, GHP maintains a provider network of more than 48,000 care providers and 130 hospitals across Pennsylvania. More than half a million members — including businesses of all sizes, individuals and families, as well as Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medical Assistance beneficiaries — trust GHP for their healthcare coverage.