Reprinted with permission from First News Now
FNN Article Update © Friday, February 18, 2022. Updated 4:15 a.m.
Wellsboro, Pa. - Gee's Mobile Home Park located along Route 287 in Middlebury Township had eight residents evacuated starting around 1:30 a.m. as flood water flowed across roadways and surrounded homes due to an ice jam at the bridge.
This sadly is a very common issue in this area when ice and plenty of thawing or rain creates ice jams along the river.
Flooding occurred between Gee's Mobile Home Park and Maries Lane. Fire crews from Middlebury responded to the scene and evacuations were handled.
Route 287 was closed down by Middlebury fire personnel from Catlin Hollow Road to Route 6 & Route 287 (Wellsboro Junction). PennDOT crews were reported at both locations around 2:20 a.m.
All eight victims were transported to the Middlebury Fire Department around 2:50 a.m. Other residents refused to leave their homes.
Fire personnel were also able to return to their station around 2:50 a.m. However, they were called back out to assist with flooding around 4:08 a.m. as flooding was reported between Dandy and Donna's Corner Market. Another area often hit by flooding.
Other areas are also being hit by flooding, including Galeton, PA. FNN will continue to try to keep our readers updated.