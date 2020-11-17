A gas well pad incident took the life of one man on Monday, Nov. 16. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling released details of that incident on a DCNR pad.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Monday, state police were called to 1291 Shrivers Ridge Rd. for a death investigation. Police report that 50-year-old Wayne Neureiter was in the process of unloading a large excavator off a trailer at the well pad when the drop-down tailgate failed. The mechanism is normally an electric/hydraulic system, but it appeared to have failed, police said.

While attempting to manually lower the gate, it knocked Mr. Neureiter to the ground and landed on his chest, resulting in traumatic asphyxiation.

The coroner's office, DCNR, and OSHA are further investigating the incident. Other agencies involved in the investigation included PA State Police, DCNR, Susquehanna Regional EMS, Trout Run and Ralston Fire Departments.