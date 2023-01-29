Jersey Shore, Pa. — A 35-year-old Jersey Shore man confessed to stealing cash and garbage during an interview with members of the Lycoming Regional Police Department.

When confronted by investigators, Chadwic Timothy Moriarity confessed to taking trash from a home near the 1565 Nices Hollow Road on Jan. 21, police said. Moriarity also said he took approximately $6 that was intended to pay Hennigan Disposal for the waste removal.

Several thefts in the same area were reported throughout a four-week period, according to officers. A total of $435, all payments intended for Hennigan Disposal, and multiple bags of trash were taken. Moriarity allegedly dumped the trash and kept the money.

Hennigan Disposal located several bags of garbage in four separate locations that required cleanup, according to investigators.

Concerned homeowners in the area reported their garbage and money being stolen, according to an affidavit. Witnesses said a green Subaru was seen leaving the area at the time, police said.

After receiving video from a trail camera, police located the vehicle through its registration number, according to the report. As they approached it near the area of 30 Black Bear Lane, Moriarity could be seen inside wearing a white mask with a trash bag on one of the seats.

Moriarity was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and scatter rubbish upon land. No bail was listed for him.

Moriarity is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

