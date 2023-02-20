Turbotville, Pa. — Someone broke into a garage and vandalized the contents inside, according to state police at Milton.

A 48-year-old man discovered the damage to his garage on Main Street on Friday at 5:30 p.m. It's unclear when the damage occurred, said Trooper Jennifer Bowers.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Milton police barracks at 570-524-2662.

