Turbotville, Pa. — Someone broke into a garage and vandalized the contents inside, according to state police at Milton.
A 48-year-old man discovered the damage to his garage on Main Street on Friday at 5:30 p.m. It's unclear when the damage occurred, said Trooper Jennifer Bowers.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Milton police barracks at 570-524-2662.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!