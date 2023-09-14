Montoursville, Pa. — Police took three men into custody for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from a local store, according to a complaint.

Gabriel Arcgngel Munoz, 32, Byran Eduardo Cartaya Garcia, 25, and Esleiker Jose Perez were seen leaving Walmart in Montoursville with clothing, shoes, jewelry, and watches on Sept. 2, Montoursville Police said. Officers stopped the men at Lowe’s a short time later, police added.

Munoz and Garcia were taken into custody immediately, Officer Chris Herb said. Perez, who ran from officers in the Lowe’s parking lot, was picked up a short time later by police in Hughesville, Herb wrote.

Police found various items still with tags inside a white Jeep with out-of-state plates, according to the affidavit. A translator with the Pennsylvania State Police was utilized to identify the men.

Both Munoz and Cartaya Garcia are being held on $20,000 monetary bail. Both are charged with third-degree felony retail theft. No charges were listed for Perez.

Gabriel Arcgngel Munoz docket sheet

Byran Eduardo Cartaya Garcia docket sheet

