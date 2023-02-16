Harrisburg, Pa. — According to preliminary figures, Pennsylvanians wagered $84,313,189 through retail and online sportsbooks for the 2023 Super Bowl, a 19 percent increase over last year's Super Bowl bets.

After payouts, revenue is expected to be $29,722,902 compared to last year's $4,575,339.

This was the fifth year in which legal sports wagering was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, and the fourth in which people could legally place bets online. Residents could place Super Bowl wagers at 19 retail locations or through one of 14 online betting sites.

The Board also reported that there were over 793,000 online sports betting accounts active in Pennsylvania during Super Bowl weekend. The location data, which only accounts for online wagers, was provided by GeoComply, which performed at least 11 geolocation checks throughout the weekend to ensure that betting was being done by authorized people within Pennsylvania.

