Elk County, Pa. — The Game Commission is asking for information on the illegal killing of a black bear in Ridgway Township last week.

The Commission's Northcentral Region say the bear's body was found near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road; it appeared to have been shot in the chest with a small caliber firearm.

Evidence suggests the bear likely died in the early morning hours on Friday. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Operation Game Thief program serves to protect wild birds and wild mammals by encouraging those who have information related to a wildlife crime to report details as soon as possible.

Anyone with information related to this incident, or any suspected wildlife crime, is encouraged to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD, or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001, or online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.

What crimes should you report?

The illegal shooting or taking of big game or protected, endangered, or threatened species, or any crime against those species should be reported through Operation Game Thief.

Other violations should be reported to the region office serving the county in which the violation is taking place as quickly as possible.

What information should you provide?

When reporting, try to provide as many details as possible. Even small details prove helpful in some cases. If possible, note: A description of what you saw and the species involved.

Date and time of occurrence.

The location or address.

A description of the person(s) including height, weight, hair color, eye color, approximate age, tattoo or other distinguishing feature, clothing, sporting arm, etc.

A description of the vehicle(s) including color, make, model, dents, decals, bumper stickers, license plate number and state, road/route, direction of travel.

