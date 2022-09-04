bikers for Trump .jpg

Bikers for Trump came out to support former President Donald Trump as he laid the groundwork for a 2024 run for the presidency during his 'Save America' rally in Wilkes-Barre Sept. 3, 2022. 

 Jeremy Stout

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump held his 'Save America' rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Saturday. The rally drew thousands of MAGA supporters to the venue. 

This marks Trump's first rally since the FBI seized classified documents during a search of his Mar-a-Lago Club, where he has resided since leaving office. 

Trump called the search "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history” and “a travesty of justice.”

The rally was ostensibly held to bolster the gubernatorial and senate campaigns of state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz, respectively. Mastriano is going against Democratic challenger, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in the governor's race. Oz, on the other hand, will face Lt. Gov John Fetterman in a race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. 

Trump, while placing a spotlight on other candidates, is likely laying the groundwork for his expected 2024 presidential bid.   

