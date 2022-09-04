Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump held his 'Save America' rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Saturday. The rally drew thousands of MAGA supporters to the venue.

This marks Trump's first rally since the FBI seized classified documents during a search of his Mar-a-Lago Club, where he has resided since leaving office.

Trump called the search "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history” and “a travesty of justice.”

The rally was ostensibly held to bolster the gubernatorial and senate campaigns of state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz, respectively. Mastriano is going against Democratic challenger, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in the governor's race. Oz, on the other hand, will face Lt. Gov John Fetterman in a race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

Trump, while placing a spotlight on other candidates, is likely laying the groundwork for his expected 2024 presidential bid.

Editor's Note Warning: The photos contained in this post contain language or imagery that some may find offensive.

