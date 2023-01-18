Harrisburg, Pa. — January 17 marked a day for the history books as Austin Davis was sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, the first African American to hold the Commonwealth's second-highest office.

Davis, at 33, is widely celebrated as a symbol of a new era for many Pennsylvanians.

"This moment is a symbol of our progress here in the Commonwealth we love," he said, addressing the crowd from the Senate floor. "It's one that I hope serves as a point of pride for millions of Pennsylvanians who have never before seen themselves represented in the halls of power."

Following Davis's oath, given by the Honorable Kim Berekley Clark, Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Allegheny County, Josh Shapiro officially became the 48th governor of Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro nodded toward diversity on his leadership team, saying, "I set out to build a Cabinet and senior team that looks like Pennsylvania, and reflects the people and the communities that I just took an oath to serve and protect. Led by our Chief of Staff, Dana Fritz, sitting behind me here today, is the most well-qualified and diverse set of public servants in our history."

Delivering a speech entirely by memory, Shapiro emphasized unity, saying, "Now is the time to join together behind the unifying strength of three simple truths that have sustained our nation over the past two-and-a-half centuries – that above all else, beyond any momentary political differences – we value our freedom, we cherish our democracy, and we love this country."

He will face a divided legislature, the House of Representatives led by Mark Rozzi, but under a near balance of deadlock.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter was in attendance in Harrisburg on Tuesday for the historic event.

“Over the last three years, I rebuilt our relationship with my colleagues in Harrisburg (and Washington, DC) to include the Governor’s Office and other state departments," he said. "As a result, we were awarded millions of dollars in grants that allowed us to make critical investments in infrastructure, public safety, and parks and recreation to name just a few.

"Today, we watched the peaceful transition of power as Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis were sworn into office. I would like to extend a special congratulations to the Lieutenant Governor on his historic ceremony. I look forward to continuing to work with the Shapiro/Davis administration on behalf of the citizens of Williamsport. We have made tremendous progress across our city and I am confident we will continue to do so with this administration.”

Browse the gallery of images below from inauguration day in Harrisburg, Jan. 17, 2023. Photos by Brett Crossley for NCPA.

