Galeton, Pa. – Multiple firearms were discovered inside the vehicle of a Galeton man not to possess firearms, state police at Coudersport reported.
Michael Slifko, 65, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado when state police stopped him for a traffic violation, PSP Trooper Aaron Goldsmith said.
The incident occurred at Crippen Run and West Branch roads around 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Slifko was charged on multiple Firearms Act violations and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Chris Kalacinski.
Slifko was committed to the Potter County Jail, Goldsmith said.