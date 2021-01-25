arrest 2020.jpg

Galeton, Pa. – Multiple firearms were discovered inside the vehicle of a Galeton man not to possess firearms, state police at Coudersport reported.

Michael Slifko, 65, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado when state police stopped him for a traffic violation, PSP Trooper Aaron Goldsmith said.

The incident occurred at Crippen Run and West Branch roads around 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Slifko was charged on multiple Firearms Act violations and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Chris Kalacinski.

Slifko was committed to the Potter County Jail, Goldsmith said.

