crime generic.jpg

Galeton, Pa. — A Galeton man was arrested after police say he trespassed at a home and pointed a weapon another another man.

State Police were called to a property on Oak Street in Galeton on June 9 just before 7 p.m. for reports of a man trespassing. The alleged victim, a 37-year-old man, told police Lynn Leach had pointed a weapon at him before fleeing.

Leach, 30, was found a short while later in an abandoned house and charged with a slew of offenses, including criminal trespass and reckless endangerment, records show. Police also charged Leach with possession of a controlled substance.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.