Galeton, Pa. — A Galeton man was arrested after police say he trespassed at a home and pointed a weapon another another man.

State Police were called to a property on Oak Street in Galeton on June 9 just before 7 p.m. for reports of a man trespassing. The alleged victim, a 37-year-old man, told police Lynn Leach had pointed a weapon at him before fleeing.

Leach, 30, was found a short while later in an abandoned house and charged with a slew of offenses, including criminal trespass and reckless endangerment, records show. Police also charged Leach with possession of a controlled substance.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.