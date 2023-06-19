Galeton, Pa. — A Galeton man was arrested after police say he trespassed at a home and pointed a weapon another another man.
State Police were called to a property on Oak Street in Galeton on June 9 just before 7 p.m. for reports of a man trespassing. The alleged victim, a 37-year-old man, told police Lynn Leach had pointed a weapon at him before fleeing.
Leach, 30, was found a short while later in an abandoned house and charged with a slew of offenses, including criminal trespass and reckless endangerment, records show. Police also charged Leach with possession of a controlled substance.
