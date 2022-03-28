Harrisburg, Pa. – The two troopers who lost their lives in the line of duty on Monday, Mar. 21 attempting to help a person walking on a highway will be laid to rest this week.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the funeral arrangements for Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca.

Trooper Martin F. Mack III Arrangements

A public viewing for Mack will be on Wednesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa. Parking at the funeral home is reserved and not available to the public.

A public funeral service for Mack will be on Thursday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, Pa.

The interment is also open to the public. A funeral procession will then travel to Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Highway, Langhorne, Pa.

Trooper Branden T. Sisca Arrangements

Public viewings for Sisca will be on Friday, April 1 from 12-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, Pa.

A public funeral service for Sisca will be on Saturday, April 2 at noon at Perkiomen Valley High School, 509 Gravel Pike, Collegeville, Pa.

The funeral procession and interment will be private and are not open to the public or media.

According to reports, Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was allegedly drunk when she hit the troopers and a pedestrian after they stopped to help the man walking along Interstate 95 around 1 a.m.

Police identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown.

Webb is charged with three counts of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment. She is also charged with DUI and several traffic violations, including driving at an unsafe speed and reckless and careless driving.



