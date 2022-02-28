Picture Rocks, Pa. -- Through a generous grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, funding has been secured to complete various planned upgrades to the Veterans Memorial Park in Picture Rocks.

Planned improvements throughout the year include drilling a well; installing a filtration system; permanent edging; installation of a cement patio; and the addition of benches for visitors to use while spending time at the memorial park. Park volunteers encourage visitors to make use of the benches to sit and contemplate the sacrifices that the nation's veterans have made and continue to make.

The mission of the Veterans Memorial Park of Picture Rocks, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to design, construct, and maintain a suitable location where any veteran from any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces may be honored. The park is located along State Route 220 in the Borough of Picture Rocks.